Strictly Come Dancing: Should Anton du Beke be a permanent Strictly judge?

Guy Levy/BBC

After 18 series on Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke has finally had his moment in a judge's chair.

The pro dancer stood in for Motsi Mabuse on Saturday's show when she had to self-isolate after an urgent trip to Germany.

Anton was partnered up with former politician Jacqui Smith this year, but she was the first celeb to be voted off.

He's performed over 180 routines during his time on the show, but this was his first appearance as a judge.

Twitter/@TheAntonDuBeke

After his debut, he posted on social media saying: "Well, my loves, how did I do?! Scores please! Such a phenomenal show tonight too, what a joy to judge! Loved it!!"

So, how do you think he did? Would you like to see him as a permanent addition to the judging panel? Let us know by voting.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can can't see this vote click here.

Let us know what you thought of Anton's judging and scores in the comments below.