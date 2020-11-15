play
Strictly Come Dancing: Should Anton du Beke be a permanent Strictly judge?

Last updated at 10:24
Jacqui Smith and Anton dancingGuy Levy/BBC

After 18 series on Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke has finally had his moment in a judge's chair.

The pro dancer stood in for Motsi Mabuse on Saturday's show when she had to self-isolate after an urgent trip to Germany.

Anton was partnered up with former politician Jacqui Smith this year, but she was the first celeb to be voted off.

He's performed over 180 routines during his time on the show, but this was his first appearance as a judge.

Tweet from Anton saying "Well, my loves, how did I do?! Scores please! Such a phenomenal show tonight too, what a joy to judge! Loved it!!"Twitter/@TheAntonDuBeke

After his debut, he posted on social media saying: "Well, my loves, how did I do?! Scores please! Such a phenomenal show tonight too, what a joy to judge! Loved it!!"

So, how do you think he did? Would you like to see him as a permanent addition to the judging panel? Let us know by voting.

If you can can't see this vote click here.

Let us know what you thought of Anton's judging and scores in the comments below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • I not really sure but I don’t think he should replace motsi or Bruno or Shirley or Craig full time because he is way to generous and isn’t the best judge, he doesn’t like to criticise and he doesn’t do it enough. Sorry anton fans but I think he’s just not for for it!

  • Hmmm 🧐 I’m not rlly sure

    Goodluck anton

  • I think that he should judge because every time he's usually one of the first people to leave

  • Yes! Yes! Yes!
    Anton was amazing! I think his judging was awesome!

    🌲⛄🦌 Cuddles 🦌⛄🌲

  • I think he should be judge for the rest of this series!

