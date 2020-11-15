The Voice UK 2020: Who won?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The moment Blessing was announced as the winner (Pictures from ITV/The Voice UK)

Eighteen-year-old Blessing Chitapa has been crowned the winner of The Voice UK.

The singer from Dudley in the West Midlands has won a recording contract and is releasing her debut single Angels.

"Winning The Voice UK 2020 is my biggest achievement yet. I am so proud of how far I have come and I'm so intrigued to see what the future holds for me," she said.

"I'm hoping my new single Angels can bless and inspire people to think about a certain someone in their life who has always been there for them."

The series had been temporarily put on hold earlier this year because of coronavirus and this year's final was held in front of a virtual studio audience who picked Blessing as the winner.

The final included a group performance from the coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am who covered Elton's John's Saturday Night's All Right for Fighting.

The show included guest artist Celeste performing her latest single A Little Love, which features on the new John Lewis Christmas advert.

The four finalists also had the chance to sing with their Voice coaches. Jonny Brooks took to the stage with legend Sir Tom Jones to perform Dobie Gray's Drift Away.

Brooke Scullion's coach Meghan Trainor was in the US and appeared via video link. Unable to perform with her act in person due to Covid-19 restrictions, Brooke was joined by Ella Eyre instead as they sang Rag N' Bone Man's Giant.

Gevanni Hutton followed singing Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry with will.i.am.

Meanwhile winner, Blessing Chitapa performed James Bay's Hold Back The River with her coach Olly Murs.

After Blessing was announced the winner by presenter Emma Willis, Olly Murs said: "Blessing absolutely deserves to be crowned the winner of this year's Voice UK!

"I've always believed in her from the start, and to think that I was the only coach who turned for her is amazing.

"She's got an incredible voice, infectious personality and has a bright future ahead of her. I can't wait to see what she does next."