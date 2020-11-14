Dominic Cummings: Who is he and why are people talking about him?

Yui Mok/PA Wire Dominic Cummings left Downing Street with a cardboard box on Friday night

The prime minister's closest adviser, Dominic Cummings, has left his job at Downing Street.

He was appointed as Boris Johnson's senior adviser in July 2019, and has had an important role in providing him with assistance and advice.

The BBC understands Mr Cummings will continue to work from home, on important issues, until the middle of December.

He says he always intended to step down from his job by the end of the year.

But his departure comes soon after Lee Cain - a person he worked closely with for many years - stood down amid reports of internal tensions at Downing Street.

What is an adviser?

Unlike Members of Parliament (MPs) an adviser isn't elected, but they are required to support the current British government.

The role involves providing assistance and giving advice to ministers on various matters.

So being the chief adviser to the prime minister is a big job. It is up to the PM who they choose.

Although it is an important role, giving advice on policies and helping to plan strategies for how the government should deal with things, advisers are often not well-known by the public and have a low profile.

However, most people will have heard Mr Cummings' name in May when he was accused of breaking lockdown rules.

Many people were angry and thought he should have lost his job, but Boris Johnson supported his chief adviser by saying that he had acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity".

Mr Cummings also made headlines in January when he put out an advert on his blog asking the UK's "super-talented weirdos" to apply for a number of jobs in the government and civil service.

Getty Images Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson have worked together for several years

Who is Dominic Cummings?

Dominic Cummings has been involved in British politics for 20 years. He's best known for his role in Brexit.

Mr Cummings helped politicians who wanted to leave the European Union with their campaigning.

In his job as Campaign Director for Vote Leave he worked with Boris Johnson and Lee Cain before the referendum vote in 2016.

After that campaign was successful (the UK officially left the EU in January 2020), Mr Cummings was appointed as a senior adviser to Boris Johnson when he became prime minister in July 2019.

The "Get Brexit Done" campaign message that Dominic Cummings worked on helped Mr Johnson win a large majority in the general election last December.

He was also a special adviser to Conservative politician Michael Gove during his time as the Secretary of State for Education between 2010 and 2014.

How have people reacted?

Several Conservative party MPs have said they are pleased with the decision and believe it's a chance for Mr Johnson to make a fresh start.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said Mr Cummings had a "very confrontational-style" which had eventually turned people in Downing Street against him.

He said: "Lots of my colleagues are hoping for a new relationship - more openness and interaction with Parliament - and I am told the cabinet is hoping to get more say as it were in events."

The BBC'S Political Editor, Laura Kuenssberg, said: "As the government's handling of the pandemic came under increasing attack, MPs became more convinced day-by-day that there needed to be change in No 10 - with Mr Cummings at the top of the list - and they grew more determined in making that case to Boris Johnson."

BBC Political Correspondent Jonathan Blake added: "As many have said, their [Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain] departure is an opportunity for the prime minister to make a fresh start. So what now? With Downing Street in something of a state of limbo, decisions in the coming days may prove very revealing about the prime minister and his priorities."

Mr Cummings' departure comes during a busy time for the government, as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic as well as vital trade talks between the UK and the EU on their future relationship.

The PM's spokesman said Mr Johnson was not distracted and was "focused" on tackling coronavirus.