play
Watch Newsround

How can the weather impact a space mission?

A lot of work goes into sending astronauts safely into space, but there is one thing - which we can't control - that can have a big impact.

Even a meticulously planned multi-million pound rocket launch can be called off because of the...weather!

The first operational Nasa and SpaceX crewed mission, known as Crew 1, was due to launch from Cape Canaveral in the US at midnight on Sunday morning.

However, it will now take off a day later.

So how does the weather affect a space mission? Here's everything you need to know.

Watch more videos

How can the weather impact a space mission?
Video

How can the weather impact a space mission?

'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'
Video

'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'

'This year Diwali will be very different'
Video

'This year Diwali will be very different'

Ideas for celebrating Diwali this year
Video

Ideas for celebrating Diwali this year

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?
Video

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?

Diwali: Learn some traditional Indian dance steps
Video

Diwali: Learn some traditional Indian dance steps

How will Diwali be different this year?
Video

How will Diwali be different this year?

JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed
Video

JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed

Who is Kamala Harris?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris?

Who is Joe Biden?
Video

Who is Joe Biden?

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result
Video

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result

Bonfire night: treats to make at home
Video

Bonfire night: treats to make at home

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley
Video

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election
Video

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election
Video

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
Video

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA
Video

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'
Video

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'

Top Stories

Mock-up-of-capsule-docking-with-Iss.

Nasa's SpaceX 'history-making' mission delayed

comments
seagull

Seagulls have worked out when it's lunchtime at school!

comments
Sculpture-fix.

Spanish sculpture fix compared to potato, cartoon and Donald Trump

comments
Newsround Home