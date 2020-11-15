How can the weather impact a space mission?

A lot of work goes into sending astronauts safely into space, but there is one thing - which we can't control - that can have a big impact.

Even a meticulously planned multi-million pound rocket launch can be called off because of the...weather!

The first operational Nasa and SpaceX crewed mission, known as Crew 1, was due to launch from Cape Canaveral in the US at midnight on Sunday morning.

However, it will now take off a day later.

So how does the weather affect a space mission? Here's everything you need to know.