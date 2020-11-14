Joe Wicks gets a Blue Peter Gold badge!

After finishing a gruelling 24-hour PE challenge for Children in Need, Joe Wicks has been given a bit of a surprise!

He was presented with a Blue Peter Gold badge during the appeal's live TV show to thank him for his fundraising and for inspiring kids to keep fit.

Lindsey gave Joe the award after completing her own Children in Need challenge to 'Act Her Age' by awarding 30 badges.

It was 10-year-old superfan Nellie who nominated him for the badge after writing to the show because she said he's "helped everyone around the world to keep fit in lockdown".

Only a handful of Gold badges are presented each year to people who show great expertise in their chosen field, are considered to be role models and who encourage and motivate children across many generations. Other people to have received a Gold badge include The Queen, Sir David Attenborough and Ed Sheeran.