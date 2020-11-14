Nasa's SpaceX 'history-making' mission delayed

NASA

Plans for Nasa to start using a "taxi service" to fly astronauts into space, have been delayed.

The current mission, called Crew 1, is now expected to take off a day later than planned, just after midnight on Monday morning UK time. It's because of bad weather and winds that could make the take-off unsafe.

Nasa is using the company SpaceX, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to fly a crews to and from the International Space Station (ISS) so they can work there for six months, before coming back.

The crew includes three US Nasa astronauts and another from Japan's space agency JAXA.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the news on Twitter, saying the mission is now due to start at 7:27pm EST on Sunday 15 November.

"The history being made this time is we're launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station," he said.

It's the second time the launch has been delayed, a launch date of Halloween, 31 October, was postponed because of an "unexpected" problem with the rocket that had to be checked.

The Launch

Astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi, will make the journey to the space station in the Crew Dragon capsule which is attached to a Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket will separate in planned stages after lift-off.

The first stage will see rocket boosters return to Earth. landing on a SpaceX landing ship off the coast of Florida, while the second part will continue the journey with the capsule.

Once in orbit, the capsule will separate from the second stage and head to the ISS.

Once there, the astronauts will spend six months conducting scientific experiments and other important tasks.

History makers

Elon Musk's SpaceX company made history in May when US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley travelled to the space station and back.

That mission demonstrated that the SpaceX rocket was able to perform crewed missions safely.

The US space agency announced this week that it had approved SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket to carry astronauts, making it the first commercial human spaceflight system in history.

Elon Musk said in a statement: "This is a great honour that inspires confidence in our endeavour to return to the Moon, travel to Mars, and ultimately help humanity become multi-planetary."

Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, said: "I'm extremely proud to say we are returning regular human spaceflight launches to American soil on an American rocket and spacecraft."

Getty Images SpaceX owner Elon Musk says he wants to see "humanity become multi-planetary"

Saving money

Nasa's Space Shuttle programme ended in 2011, meaning Russia's space agency Roscosmos had been used to transport American astronauts to the space station, costing around 90 million US dollars (£67m) per person.

Although, still expensive SpaceX costs about $55m (£40m) per astronaut.

Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight development at Nasa, said in a statement: "Nasa's partnership with American private industry is changing the arc of human spaceflight history by opening access to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science and more commercial opportunities.

"We are truly in the beginning of a new era of human spaceflight."