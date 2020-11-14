Children In Need: What happened last night?

BBC Children In Need

Over £37 million has been raised for Children in Need.

Despite being slightly different this year - with a shorter appeal programme on TV on Friday night and no studio audience due to Covid-19 - there was still plenty of celebrities taking part in challenges and special films showing how money raised helps children.

The charity and Pudsey Bear is also celebrating its 40th birthday this year.

One of the presenters for Friday night's live show and former Bake Off host, Mel Giedroyc, said: "Children In Need has been going for an astonishing 40 years and we have only been able to do so because of you.

"Despite the challenges that we have come up against this year, and will continue to face while this pandemic plays out, we are strong because the hearts of the people who keep these projects alive are strong."

Andy Murray / Twitter

Celebrities taking part in the fundraiser included ex-footballer, Peter Crouch and tennis superstar, Andy Murray who had a game of Padel Tennis. After some jokey name calling, Crouch won the match which also involved some play acting by Murray, who pretended to be injured.

Former The One Show presenter Matt Baker returned for his annual Rickshaw Challenge this time clocking up the miles on an exercise bike at home. Along with a team of six young people all biking virtually; Lauren, Lewis, Rosie, Eoin, Sarah, Jim and Matt cycled a combined 830 miles and raised an incredible £4,750,819!

Meanwhile an all-star cast including KSI, Jess Glynne, Paloma Faith, Kylie Minogue and Cher covered the song Stop Crying Your Heart Out by the band Oasis - which has been released as a charity single.

Getty Images KSI made several appearances on the night

The show also had a special clip from the Doctor Who team, including the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker. Instead of extra footage from the series, this year they offered a prize where a fan could win a behind the scenes tour of the set and the tardis!

Before the evening show, Joe Wicks had already completed his 24-hour workout challenge, taking part in lots of activities, from cycling to yoga, boxing to rowing as well as his well-known workouts that he does on YouTube.

Joe Wicks said he felt "so buzzed" and "full of adrenaline"

Appearing on the fundraiser, Wicks - who was presented with a gold Blue Peter badge by superfan 10-year-old Nellie and presenter Lindsey - described it as "the longest day and night of my life".

"My body aches, my bum, my feet, everything, but I'm so proud of what we have done," he said.

"We have come together, people have been so kind and generous, and raised so much money through that challenge."

It was announced that his workout marathon had raised £2,108,229 for the charity.

Joe Wicks gets a Blue Peter Gold badge!

PA Media Emma Willis narrated a film about young people and their 'Life In Lockdown'

Meanwhile, presenter of The Voice UK, Emma Willis narrated 'Life in Lockdown'- a film showing young people living through difficult circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Research from Children in Need found that 94% of children and young people have felt worried, sad or anxious in the last six months.

"The current pandemic has affected all of our lives, but some families have additional and complex needs and challenges outside of Covid-19," said Willis.

"I was able to see just how vital BBC Children in Need's funds are to families across the UK in times of crisis. People are facing incredibly challenging times, but I hope the public tune in and donate if they can to a much-needed cause," she added.

The start of the show was presented by Little Mix: The Search host, Chris Ramsey and Match of the Day's Alex Scott.

By the end of it, it was announced that £37,032,789 has been raised so far by the charity this year!