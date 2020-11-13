play
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Last updated at 16:23
Mo-Salah.Getty Images
Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while away with Egypt, but isn't showing any symptoms

Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus.

The forward is not with the Liverpool team and is away playing for his country, Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, had tested positive without showing any symptoms.

They added that the other members of the Egyptian national team had tested negative.

Jurgen-Klopp-Mo-Salah.Getty Images
Salah will miss Liverpool's next two matches as he isolates

Salah now has to self-isolate and will miss games for his country as well as Liverpool's next two matches.

Egypt are playing Togo at home in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Saturday, and again in Togo on Tuesday.

Liverpool are then at home against Leicester in the Premier League on 21 November, followed by a Champions League game against Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday, 25 November.

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool's Premier League games this season and has scored eight goals.

