Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Anton Du Beke to replace Motsi Mabuse this weekend

Guy Levy/BBC Motsi can't be on the show this week

A familiar Strictly Come Dancing face will be joining the judging panel this weekend - Anton Du Beke!

The announcement comes after Motsi Mabuse said on Thursday she would be self-isolating following an urgent trip to Germany.

She had originally intended to join the show digitally this weekend, and judge the contestants from home.

However, the BBC has now confirmed Du Beke will replace her on the judging panel.

Anton and his partner Jacqui Smith were the first to leave the competition but that leaves him free to be a guest judge so it's not all bad

Du Beke - Strictly's longest serving professional dancer - will now be sitting on the other side of the infamous ballroom alongside Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.

"We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend," Strictly said in a statement on Twitter. "Good luck, Anton!"

It will be the first time Du Beke will have acted as a judge on the show which he first joined way back in 2004!

Guy Levy/BBC Anton will take Motsi's place in the judging line up

Following the announcement, Mabuse tweeted to Anton: "Congratulations!! All the best. I know you will be amazing. Enjoy the show guys."

The BBC said she will still be involved in the show from home, but will not be judging.

Mabuse explained to fans on Thursday why she was unable to be in the studio, saying: "Hi guys - earlier this week I had to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following UK government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days."

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a tricky year for Strictly.

One of the contestants, 21-year-old HRVY, contracted Covid-19 during rehearsals, but was able to return before the series had launched.

Earlier this week, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones had to pull out of this series after Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

It's not the only talent show that's suffered a spot of last minute drama!

The live shows of Little Mix The Search were pushed back a week after "a small number of people" involved in the show tested positive for coronavirus.

Jade Thirwell had to dial in from home for the programme's first live show after being asked to self-isolate.

And her band mate, Jesy Nelson, was absent from the show finale due to illness.

Similarly, Series 9 of The Voice had to adapt due to coronavirus restrictions. The series was postponed and judge Meghan Trainor joined the show virtually from LA.