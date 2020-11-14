Rewind cancelled: Tell us your favourite YouTube moments in 2020

YouTube

YouTube has had it with 2020, so much so that it says it's cancelling the Rewind this year because "it doesn't feel right".

YouTube Rewind started in 2010 and is normally an end-of-year tribute to video moments, trends, causes and creators, but in a statement on Twitter a representative from YouTube said: "Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you.

"But 2020 has been different. And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You've found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better."

Not everyone within the YouTube community is happy with the decision and some called on the platform's biggest creators including controversial star PewDiePie, MrBeast and Minecraft YouTuber Dream to make their own Rewinds for this year.

YouTube's official Rewind in 2018 became the most disliked video ever on the site.

Last year's official YouTube Rewind refocused on creators, with the platform saying: "In 2018 we made something you didn't like. So in 2019, let's see what you did like because you're better at this than we are."

But the YouTube community was left underwhelmed, giving the video more than 9 million thumbs down.

This year, YouTube has seen an increase in views as countries around the world have been put into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Content known as 'with me' videos, encouraging viewers to join in with things like cooking, make-up and exercise have been some of the most popular.

