EndSARS: What's been happening in Nigeria since the protests began?

Lots of people right across the world have been speaking out on what's been going on in Nigeria over the last few weeks.

Thousands of Nigerians recently took part in protests across the West African country and there were also marches in cities around the world including London, Toronto, Nairobi and Cologne.

Protestors were calling for the government to break up one of its most controversial police units known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or Sars. Sars has repeatedly been accused of abusing its power and mistreating Nigerian citizens, in particular young men.

BBC reporter Keisha Gitari has more on what's been going on.