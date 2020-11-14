play
Watch Newsround

Spanish sculpture fix compared to potato, cartoon and Donald Trump

Last updated at 09:21
comments
View Comments (1)
Sculpture-fix.Antonio Capel

Work to restore a sculpture of a woman on the side of a Spanish bank has resulted in her looking like a potato with a face.

The stonework on the building in Palencia, northern Spain, used to show the woman surrounded by farmyard animals and was made in 1923.

Over time the stone became worn because of the weather, so work began to fix the damage.

However, following the restoration, the sculpture now has a lopsided-face with circle shapes for eyes and a mouth.

The dodgy repair work was spotted by a local artist in Palencia called Antonio Capel, who uploaded "before and after" images to Facebook, saying it "looks like the head of a cartoon character".

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Cecilia Gimenez' attempted to restore a painting of Jesus in 2012 - it didn't go well

The stone woman can now be added to a collection of bad art restorations in the country.

In 2012, an elderly woman named Cecilia Gimenez decided to do a DIY job repainting a picture of Jesus after it started peeling.

Unfortunately her attempt didn't go very well and people said she'd made Jesus look like a monkey. Nicknamed 'monkey Christ' the story made headlines around the world.

More like this

Street art
play
0:59

Chalk art: Artist David Zinn creates characters beneath your feet

plastic-litter
play
1:14

Lockdown: Meet the man turning plastic litter into works of art

Two pieces of art
image

Artists join 12-year-old Noah's amazing art project

Mystery artwork

Banksy: The graffiti artist has admitted that he created the hula-hooping artwork in Nottingham

Donald-trump-statue.

Interesting celebrity statues: Donald Trump, Ed Sheeran and more

Pictures of the Ecce Homo before and after.

Painting restoration goes seriously wrong

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Oh no!

Top Stories

Diwali

What is Diwali?

Children with sweets
play
1:54

'This year Diwali will be very different'

YouTube-logo-rewind-button-cancelled-sign.

Rewind cancelled: Tell us your favourite YouTube moments in 2020

comments
2
Newsround Home