Spanish sculpture fix compared to potato, cartoon and Donald Trump

Antonio Capel

Work to restore a sculpture of a woman on the side of a Spanish bank has resulted in her looking like a potato with a face.

The stonework on the building in Palencia, northern Spain, used to show the woman surrounded by farmyard animals and was made in 1923.

Over time the stone became worn because of the weather, so work began to fix the damage.

However, following the restoration, the sculpture now has a lopsided-face with circle shapes for eyes and a mouth.

The dodgy repair work was spotted by a local artist in Palencia called Antonio Capel, who uploaded "before and after" images to Facebook, saying it "looks like the head of a cartoon character".

The stone woman can now be added to a collection of bad art restorations in the country.

In 2012, an elderly woman named Cecilia Gimenez decided to do a DIY job repainting a picture of Jesus after it started peeling.

Unfortunately her attempt didn't go very well and people said she'd made Jesus look like a monkey. Nicknamed 'monkey Christ' the story made headlines around the world.