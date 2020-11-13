TikTok ban delayed in the US

Reuters and Getty

The US government has announced it will delay a ban on TikTok.

The restrictions were due to come into force on Thursday 12 November and would have stopped the app from being downloaded in the US.

But the US commerce department which works with businesses in America said it was delaying the ban "pending further legal developments".

It followed a court ruling in September where three TikTokers had argued the app should be allowed to operate in America.

The video-sharing app is one of the fastest-growing social platforms in the world, and has been downloaded more than two billion times globally.

TikTok has faced restrictions in the US because of national security concerns about the app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Members of the US government including President Donald Trump have warned that the personal data of 100 million Americans could be collected by ByteDance via TikTok, and may end up being passed to the Chinese government.

TikTok denies the allegations.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What do US users think about President Donald Trump's plans to ban it?

In September, ByteDance announced a deal with US companies Walmart and Oracle who would take over the running of TikTok in America.

Donald Trump supported the deal and wants TikTok to be to be sold to a US company. However, TikTok said it has had no feedback from the US government in two months saying the Trump administration hadn't given "clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted".

TikTok hasn't commented on the ban delay yet, but last month said it was "deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our creators, who have worked to protect their rights to expression, their careers, and to helping small businesses, particularly during the pandemic".

With Joe Biden winning the presidency and due to take over in January, TikTok is likely to ask whether he will have a different approach to Chinese companies working in the US.