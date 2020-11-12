play
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Katya and Nicola to leave Strictly due to positive Covid result

Last updated at 16:29
Nicola-Adams-and-Katya-Jones.
Ex-Boxer Nicola Adams (left) and Katya Jones (right)

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Katya is asymptomatic - which means she isn't experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms - and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines.

As part of the rules outlined ahead of the series, this means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.

I'm absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon

Nicola Adams
Nicola-Adams-and-Katya-Jones.Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Nicola said: "I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it's been an incredible experience.

"I'm gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the Covid measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I'm doing what I can to help.

"I'll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I'd like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I'll be posting in my new found free time when I'm not gaming!"

Nicola-Adams-and-Katya-Jones.BBC/PA Wire

Speaking about the news, professional dancer Katya said: "Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She's given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

"Of course, I'm devastated to leave this way but I've made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I'd like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!"

The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Oh dear! That is not good.

  • Oh no get well soon katya

  • Aww! That’s sad. I hope you get well soon Katya!
    🔥Icy🔥

  • Such a shame but hope everyone stays safe x✨

  • That's such a shame. They both seemed like such good friends and they did so well. Get well soon Katya!

  • Sad times

  • I really liked them. Why!! 😥😥😥

    • Horsegirl replied:
      Because Katya has covid

  • Oh no! I feel sorry for Nicola, it's not her fault. After two weeks, she should be allowed back into the competition!

    🌌☁✨Midnight Cloudy Butterfly ✨☁🌌
    🌈🏥😃Thank You NHS😃🏥🌈
    😘💛😃Donate to Children in Need😃💛😘

    • gryffindor_penguin replied:
      I wish she could, but it wouldn’t be fair on her or the other couples. ☹️

  • that's a shame because they where my fave!

  • oh no they were really good, i' m rooting for Janette and HRVY through all of strictly this year-but get well soon Katya and Nicola!(yay 1st comment)

  • Awwww noooooooo. I LOVE them!!! WHY Corona?! WHYYYY

