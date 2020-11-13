play
Watch Newsround

Japan's robot wolves stand guard against bears

Out in the fields of japan a new beast is on the prowl... protecting crops from bears and other greedy mouths...

They call it…MONSTER-WOLF!

Powered by a solar panel on its tail, this robot wolf looks pretty fierce and it can also flash its red eyes and other lights in its body - yikes!

Towns in this area of Japan have had problems with bears stealing food but the idea is that "monster wolf" keeps them at bay by acting as a scarecrow in the fields.

The bears are put off by the weird sight and sounds it produces, and towns who've put one up say they've seen no bears since it arrived! We think that's AWOOOOOO-some!

Watch more videos

Japan's robot wolves stand guard against bears
Video

Japan's robot wolves stand guard against bears

'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'
Video

'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'

'This year Diwali will be very different'
Video

'This year Diwali will be very different'

Ideas for celebrating Diwali this year
Video

Ideas for celebrating Diwali this year

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?
Video

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?

Diwali: Learn some traditional Indian dance steps
Video

Diwali: Learn some traditional Indian dance steps

How will Diwali be different this year?
Video

How will Diwali be different this year?

JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed
Video

JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed

Who is Kamala Harris?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris?

Who is Joe Biden?
Video

Who is Joe Biden?

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result
Video

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result

Bonfire night: treats to make at home
Video

Bonfire night: treats to make at home

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley
Video

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election
Video

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election
Video

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
Video

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA
Video

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'
Video

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'

Top Stories

shawn mendez, Alex Scott and Dr who

Children In Need 2020: What to expect this year

comments
Diwali street lights

How will Diwali be different this year?

comments
Donald-Trump.

Where is Donald Trump and what is he doing?

comments
Newsround Home