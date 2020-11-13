Japan's robot wolves stand guard against bears

Out in the fields of japan a new beast is on the prowl... protecting crops from bears and other greedy mouths...

They call it…MONSTER-WOLF!

Powered by a solar panel on its tail, this robot wolf looks pretty fierce and it can also flash its red eyes and other lights in its body - yikes!

Towns in this area of Japan have had problems with bears stealing food but the idea is that "monster wolf" keeps them at bay by acting as a scarecrow in the fields.

The bears are put off by the weird sight and sounds it produces, and towns who've put one up say they've seen no bears since it arrived! We think that's AWOOOOOO-some!