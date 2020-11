Pudsey Bear is making his return tonight for Children in Need's 40th anniversary!

You can expect all the usual antics with a show packed full of celebrities, music, comedy and one off specials.

Newsround spoke to the Kidz Bop Kids as they're performing lots of different songs from the last 40 years.

You can find out how they've been rehearsing with coronavirus measures in place and even get a sneak peak of the performance.