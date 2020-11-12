The Youth Climate group brings students from across the UK to teach them what they can do to combat climate change.

Not only does the summit host talks from environmental activists it also tries to inspire schools to make efforts to make changes.

For example by joining campaigns like the Let’s Go Zero 2030 campaign, which is a national campaign calling for government backing for zero carbon schools and was launched at the summit.

As part of the Summit, lot's of different companies have got involved with initiatives to help the environment around us and the Wildlife Trust is working with schools to help them care more for our environment.

We caught up with the Sussex Wildlife Trust and some children from a school who are working together to "environmentally proof" their playground.

Check out the video!