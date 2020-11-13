play
Christmas tree up already? Send us your pics!

It might still only be November, but that hasn't stopped some people, and celebs, putting up their Christmas trees and decorations already.

If yours are on display - we want to see them. Take a picture and send it in to us.

Whether it's a tinsel-tastic tree, some festive fairy lights or even a full-on Christmas scene - we'd love to see it.

Use the forms below to send in your Santa-ready snaps.

