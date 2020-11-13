Take a look at this new Atlantic Marine reserve: one of the worlds biggest!

Getty Images Tristan is an active volcanic island with rare wildlife and home to 245 British Citizens living in the world's most isolated settlement of Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, far from the madding crowd in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The worlds most remote inhabited island ,Tristan da Cunha has declared a 687,000 square kilometre protection zone.

These waters will become one of the biggest marine reserves ever - and area almost three times the size of the UK!

It will be a no-take zone which means fishing and other harmful activities will be banned in an effort to help protect wildlife.

Conservationists have said it will become the fourth fourth largest highly protected marine area in the world.

Getty Images Rock hopper penguins live on Tristan da Cunha and they can dive 100m deep into the water!

This new sanctuary has been developed by the island's local community and has been supported by an international partnership.

Conservationists say it will protect a largely untouched area that's a nature haven to tens of millions of seabirds and other wildlife.

The sea is our vital resource, for our economy and ultimately for our long-term survival. Chief Islander James Glass

By banning fishing and other activities in the sea, habitats will be preserved and sea birds will have plenty of food to eat.

10% of the waters will remain available for the people of Tristan da Cunha to fish responsibly.

Getty Images This is a Tristan Wandering Albatross

Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSBP - Royal Society of Bird Protection - said: "Tristan da Cunha is a place like no other. The waters that surround this remote UK Overseas Territory are some of the richest in the world.

"Tens of millions of seabirds soar above the waves, penguins and seals cram on to the beaches, threatened sharks breed offshore, and mysterious whales feed in the deep-water canyons.

"From today, we can say all of this is protected."

There are also plans to stop mice from preying on birds nests, chicks and eggs.

These plans were paused with the pandemic.

Getty Images This is a Jasus tristani or Crayfish! They live in the seas that surround the island

Lord Goldsmith, UK Environment Minister said: "We are hoovering life out of the ocean at an appalling rate, so this new marine protected area is really a huge conservation win and a critically important step in protecting the world's biodiversity and ecosystems.

"It means our fantastic blue belt programme has over four million square kilometres (1.5 million square miles) of protected ocean around the UK Overseas Territories."