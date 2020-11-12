T20: Australian cricket team will wear Indigenous shirts in upcoming series

Twitter/@ICC The colourful shirt's design includes artwork from Aunty Fiona Clarke

The Australian men's cricket team will wear Indigenous shirts for the very first time in their the upcoming T20 series against India.

The country's women's cricket team wore a similar jersey in their match against England earlier this year.

It's all part of recent efforts to recognise the contributions Indigenous Australians have made to the sport and to encourage more people from Indigenous backgrounds to get involved.

Australian kids explain Aboriginal culture

Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, who are both Indigenous, helped design the shirts. The women have played a big role in recent efforts to highlight the impact Indigenous people have had on the sport.

Clarke is a direct descendant of James "Jimmy Mosquito" Couzens, a famous Aboriginal cricketer who was part of the first sporting team from Australia to play abroad. Her artwork has been included in the design for the T20 shirt.

The Australian men's cricket team are currently looking into how they can address wider issues relating to race this season.

So far, only four Indigenous men and two Indigenous women have played cricket for Australia since the very first Test match in 1877.