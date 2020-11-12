VOTE: Have you been cooking more during lockdown?

Getty Images

Baking became a huge hit during the first national lockdown earlier this year and with more lockdowns and restrictions in full swing right across the UK, it seems that many children have used the time as an opportunity to experiment more in the kitchen.

New research from the Co-op suggests children aged five to 13 have been cooking up some of their favourite food creations for an average of 80 minutes a week.

The increasing interest in cooking appears to have been sparked by the first lockdown, with around two-thirds of parents or guardians indicating that they've carried on either cooking or baking with their kids since coronavirus restrictions were first introduced back in March.

Children getting more involved in the kitchen has also affected what and how they eat, with more than a third of parents and carers saying their kids' eating habits have changed for the better.

"I know the sheer joy that can come from spending time in the kitchen with your child helping them to create anything from pizzas and pasta dishes to brownies and banana bread," said former British Olympian and Celebrity MasterChef Winner Greg Rutherford.

"Whilst enforced time spent at home has been hard on many of us at times, it's encouraging to see that it has also prompted many youngsters to take more of an interest in cooking and baking.

I really hope this upward trend helps to establish a healthy interest in food and mealtimes for our little chefs."

