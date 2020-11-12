play
Watch Newsround

CiN: Do you what Joe Wicks is doing to raise money?

Imagine exercising for 24 hours in a row! That's exactly what our favourite lockdown PE teacher Joe Wicks is doing to raise money for Children in Need.

Joe kicked off his PE challenge at 9.25am on Thursday 12 November, and he aims to finish a day later at 9.25am on Friday 13 November.

He'll be doing a range of activities from cycling to yoga, boxing to rowing... and of course his signature HIIT workouts.

He'll also be joined virtually by a host of celebrity guests, to give him loads of encouragement.

This year's Children in Need programme will be broadcast on BBC One from 19:00 on Friday 13 November.

Watch more videos

CiN: Do you what Joe Wicks is doing to raise money?
Video

CiN: Do you what Joe Wicks is doing to raise money?

'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'
Video

'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'

'This year Diwali will be very different'
Video

'This year Diwali will be very different'

Ideas for celebrating Diwali this year
Video

Ideas for celebrating Diwali this year

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?
Video

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?

Diwali: Learn some traditional Indian dance steps
Video

Diwali: Learn some traditional Indian dance steps

How will Diwali be different this year?
Video

How will Diwali be different this year?

JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed
Video

JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed

Who is Kamala Harris?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris?

Who is Joe Biden?
Video

Who is Joe Biden?

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result
Video

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result

Bonfire night: treats to make at home
Video

Bonfire night: treats to make at home

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley
Video

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election
Video

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election
Video

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
Video

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA
Video

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'
Video

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'

Top Stories

Paige Jayden Anna.

'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'

comments
Keyframe #4
play
1:17

Can the Strictly stars smash the floss and the Carlton?

A Sotheby's employee poses with 'The Spirit of the Rose' vivid purple-pink diamond
image

'Largest ever auctioned' purple-pink diamond sells for £20.1 million

Newsround Home