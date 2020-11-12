Imagine exercising for 24 hours in a row! That's exactly what our favourite lockdown PE teacher Joe Wicks is doing to raise money for Children in Need.

Joe kicked off his PE challenge at 9.25am on Thursday 12 November, and he aims to finish a day later at 9.25am on Friday 13 November.

He'll be doing a range of activities from cycling to yoga, boxing to rowing... and of course his signature HIIT workouts.

He'll also be joined virtually by a host of celebrity guests, to give him loads of encouragement.

This year's Children in Need programme will be broadcast on BBC One from 19:00 on Friday 13 November.