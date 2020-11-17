Islamaphobia Awareness Month: History-making Muslims you need to know about

BBC/Getty Images

November is Islamaphobia Awareness Month in the UK, which is all about making people aware of discrimination against Muslim people and the Islamic faith.

The aim is to challenge some of the stereotypes that people might have about Islam and Muslims, and to highlight the positive contributions that British Muslims make to our society.

So, here are some of those people, who've broken down barriers, smashed stereotypes and made history in sport, politics and beyond.

What is Islamaphobia? Islam is a religion, and the people who follow it are called Muslims. Islamophobia is when Muslims are the victims of attacks just because of their religion. Find out more here

Jawahir Roble

Nike

Jawahir Roble or 'JJ' is the UK's first female Muslim football referee - and she doesn't hold back when it comes to disciplining players or flashing a red card on the pitch, and one day wants to referee Premier League games.

She came to the UK from Somalia when she was ten years old, escaping a country in civil war.

Sir Mo Farah

Getty Images

Sir Mo Farah is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.

He has a total of 10 gold medals for Great Britain, which he won competing at World Championships and Olympic Games.

As an athlete he has dominated as a brilliant long-distance runner and says that his Islamic faith is a big part of his life. Even when he was training he tried to pray five times a day.

He's currently getting ready for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, but before that he's hoping to be crowned King of the Castle - as Sir Mo is one of the celebs lined up for this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Khadijah Mellah

Getty Images

Khadijah Mellah became the first person to appear in a competitive horse race while wearing a hijab when she rode in the all-female Magnolia Cup - an amateur jockey's charity race - at Glorious Goodwood in 2019.

At the time, she told BBC Sport: "From a young age, I have wanted to be the person that people look up to."

She added: "I have already started receiving other messages from Muslim girls and it makes me really happy to hear from all these people that I'm affecting positively."

A documentary about her story was made called Riding A Dream. In it she said: "There's quite a stereotype around Muslim girls and them not being able to follow their sporting passions and dreams."

Sadiq Khan

Reuters

Sadiq Khan is London's first Muslim mayor.

The Labour politician was elected in 2016.

It's an important job overseeing lots of different things in the capital city, including setting budgets and being responsible for housing, transport and plans for improving the environment.

Raffia Arshad

ST MARY'S CHAMBERS

Raffia Arshad became the first UK deputy district judge to wear a hijab in May 2020.

Raffia has said she wants to be a "trailblazer".

She hopes that her achievement will be an inspiration to others, and that is has "broken" the stereotype of what most people imagine judges look like.

The joint heads of St Mary's Chambers, where she was appointed, said she has "led the way for Muslim women to succeed in the law".

Don't worry about what you look like, don't worry about not fitting into the mould, break that mould and achieve what you need to. Raffia Arshad

Heba Rose

Heba Rose

Heba Rose is a 16-year-old anti-racism and human rights activist who organised the Manchester Black Lives Matter march in June 2020.

It was the largest civil rights march in the city's history.

When asked why she did it, she said it was because her dad had always told her to fight for what she believes in.

She was celebrated on 2020's International Day of the Girl alongside other young campaigners.

Noor Inavat Khan

World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan is is thought to be Britain's first Muslim war heroine in Europe.

She worked as a secret agent in Paris.

She served in the Special Operations Executive (SOE), a secret organisation set up by the British government which sent spies into countries invaded by Germany, to try and help people living under Nazi occupation there.

Baroness Warsi

Getty Images

In 2010 Baroness Sayeeda Warsi became the first Muslim to serve as a cabinet minister under Conservative prime minister David Cameron.

The cabinet is a special group of the most senior members of the government and it is chosen by the prime minister.

She was appointed as a Minister without Portfolio - this means she didn't have specific responsibilities or led a particular department.

Mohammad Sarwar

Getty Images

Mohammad Sarwar was the first Muslim MP in the UK.

He was elected to represent the constituency of Glasgow Covan for Labour in the 1997 general election.

He went on to work in the Pakistani government after his term as an MP finished.

