'Record numbers of children have needed food support during pandemic'

There are more families relying on food support from charities than ever before.

The Trussell Trust - which runs food banks across the UK - said they have had to provide around 2,600 food parcels a day to children whose families are struggling to afford food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity said that demand for food almost doubled compared to last year.

The true figures could be much higher as other local charities are helping with food parcels too.

It come just days after the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, changed his mind on the decision to not provide food vouchers to children on free school meals during the holidays.

Newsround has been to meet three children who rely on the vouchers and support from charities.

