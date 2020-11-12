'Largest ever auctioned' purple-pink diamond sells for £20.1 million

This purple-pink diamond has been named "The Spirit of the Rose,". Its buyer hasn't been named, but they've just payed £20.1million for it! It is the largest of its kind to be auctioned. Diamonds are weighed in units called carats, and most pink diamonds are smaller than 10 carats. This whopper weighed in at 14.8-carats, making it into the largest 1% of the pink diamonds ever found. It was discovered in Russia in 2017 and the size of it along with its looks helped it fetch a pretty price! Let's check out some more amazing gemstones.