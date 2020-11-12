David Attenborough's Seven Worlds One Planet stage show rearranged for 2021

It's been quite a busy year for this guy despite being locked-down since March

Sir David Attenborough's Seven Worlds One Planet stage show has been rescheduled.

The stage show was supposed to be in May 2020 but restrictions due to the coronavirus meant it was postponed.

Now a new date has been announced and the show will take place on 5 December 2021.

The show will be a concert, featuring some of the best footage from the the documentary last year, alongside music performed by a full symphony orchestra and choir.

In the documentary, Sir David and the team took viewers to Antarctica, Asia, South America, Australia, Europe, North America and Africa, otherwise known as the seven continents of the world! This little guy was caught on camera in Antarctica

Although like most people Sir David Attenborough has been under lockdown restrictions, he has had quite a busy year!

He had a new documentary out, he met with Prince William and his family, became a judge for Prince William's new Earth Shot Prize and he even joined Instagram!

All whilst continuing to encourage the people of planet Earth to help fight climate change.

The stage show has been described as a musical journey of discovery through the "seven worlds" - from the colourful paradises of South America to Asia's vast wilderness and the icy plains of the Antarctic.

This cutie is a blue-faced, golden-coated, snub-nosed snow monkey, found in Asia!

Hans Zimmer who composed the music for the series and show, said: "Following up Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II was no easy task. But the BBC have outdone themselves yet again with the magnificent Seven Worlds, One Planet.

"These stories of nature are so important for us to show and preserve for future generations, and I am honoured to be a part of spreading this message.

"I am excited for everyone to get a chance to listen to the incredible score."

The documentary was extremely popular and it's thought the stage show will be too.