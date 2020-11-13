play
I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here: 'Animal guts' and 'dead flies' - your Bushtucker Trial ideas

Last updated at 06:42
You guys tell us your Bushtucker Trial ideas

They're petrifying, gruesome, and often absolutely hilarious - yes Bushtucker Trials are back.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here kicks off on Sunday, and because of Coronavirus this year's series is being held in Wales .

Ten celebrities will be calling Gwrych Castle their home for the next few weeks.

While the celebs might not be battling jungle critters in the Aussie bush, they'll have Welsh weather, squawking seagulls and maybe even a few ghosts to contend with.

The cast of I'm a celebrity 2020ITV
What trials should the celebrities face?

So we went to speak to kids who live nearby to get some pronunciation pointers, survival advice and their best Bushtucker Trial ideas.

From medieval jousting on mechanical sheep to eating Welsh stew full of animal guts, these guys didn't hold back!

We want to know if you can top that? Send us your trial ideas below.

