Social media and the US election

More than 140 million Americans voted in this year's US election to choose who will be the country's next President.

Joe Biden came out on top, this means he has beaten current president Donald Trump to the White House, however Trump's team hasn't accepted defeat yet and said it will fight on.

Throughout this year's US election social media has played an important role.

Supporters of both the Democratic and Republican parties have used it to share information and their feelings about certain issues.

However this has created a bit of a rumour overload, with many people sharing unsupported theories and false information online. So we spoke to BBC Disinformation reporter Marianna Spring, to find out more.