Coroanvirus: Your vaccine questions answered

A new coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out in the UK very soon if approved.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs it was an important step, although he warned that "there are no guarantees" when it comes to the vaccine.

The news has sparked lots of questions about who the vaccine will be given to, how effective it will be and what impact it could have on the current pandemic.

The BBC's health reporter Anna Collinson has answered some of your big questions about the new coronavirus vaccine.