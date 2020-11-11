play
'I'm annoyed boys can still play during lockdown and girls can't'

Nine-year-old Ellie loves football and is really annoyed that training facilities for girls in England have had to close during lockdown, while boys of the same age and at the same clubs are allowed to stay open.

This is because government rules say that only 'elite' athletes can continue to train, and while football academies for boys are classed as 'elite', the equivalent for girls are instead considered 'grassroots'.

Young female footballers train at a Regional Talent Club (RTC) until the age of 16 and then they can move into an academy. But, as neither RTCs or girls academies are considered to be 'elite', they were told they could only reopen again when lockdown ends on 2 December.

Ellie says this decision is "extremely unfair", and is calling on the FA to recognise girls academies and RTCs as 'elite', in the same way boys academies are.

