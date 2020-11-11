Arsenal's Gunnersaurus mascot is back!

Getty Images

Arsenal's seven foot tall, bright green, smiling dinosaur is back!

Gunnersaurus, the club's mascot, has made a return to the Emirates Stadium, tweeting a picture of himself on Tuesday at the club's home ground and writing: "Back at Emirates Stadium today".

The post has received over 80,000 likes with Arsenal player Mesut Ozil replying, saying: "Happy to see you back where you belong."

It comes after the original mascot was made redundant as part of 55 job cuts blamed on the coronavirus pandemic last month.

Believe it or not, Gunnersaurus isn't actually a real dinosaur! A lifelong Arsenal supporter named Jerry Quy had worn the costume for 27 years.

In a move that upset many fans, it was reported that Quy had lost his job as part of club cuts in October.

At the time the hash-tag #JusticeForGunnersaurus trended on twitter and despite not playing for the club since March, midfielder Mesut Mesut Ozil offered to pay the mascot's wages for as long as he was still a player with Arsenal.

It's not clear whether Ozil is paying the mascot's wages, or whether it is actually Jerry Quy who is back inside the suit.

Mesut Ozil / Twitter Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil had offered to pay Gunnersaurus' wages last month

However, the BBC understands that there will now be a group of people filling the role of Gunnersaurus and Arsenal have offered to include Quy on this list.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: "As we've always said Gunnersaurus is an important part of Arsenal and a popular figure for our fans around the world.

"Gunner never went away but due to the virus restrictions there have been limited opportunities for him to appear in public."