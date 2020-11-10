GCSE and A-level exams cancelled in Wales next year

Getty Images Assessments will be carried out in schools from late February

GCSE, AS and A-level exams in summer 2021 have been cancelled in Wales, and will be replaced with grades based on classroom assessments.

The assessments will happen under the supervision of teachers, and they will begin in the spring term.

They will take place in the classroom, but will still be marked externally as normal.

PA Media In October, Scottish school exams were cancelled for 2021

The Welsh Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, said it was impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams due to the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic.

She also said head teachers will work on a "national approach" to make sure there is consistency for this new system.

Ms Williams added that cancelling exams gives more time for teaching to continue through the summer term, and gives teachers flexibility on when to take the assessments within the "context of results timelines".

Why have the exams been cancelled?

Getty Images

Ms Williams said this announcement would remove pressures from pupils and students.

She said: "The wellbeing of learners and ensuring fairness across the system is central in our decision-making process.

"We remain optimistic that the public heath situation will improve, but the primary reason for my decision is down to fairness; the time learners will spend in schools and colleges will vary hugely and, in this situation, it is impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams to take place."