The chef who has delivered 7000 food parcels to families in need

When the UK government announced that they wouldn't be providing foods vouchers to children who get free school dinners during the October half term, footballer Marcus Rashford asked the public to help.

All over England, businesses and individuals offered their food services to people in need.

One of these people was a chef in Chester called Phil Jones.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March, Phil has prepared over 7000 food parcels for people in need.

Here is his story.