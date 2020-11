There are 2000 food banks in the United Kingdom providing food to families who need it.

Food banks are a bit like supermarkets, but everything is free. They are for people who struggle to afford to buy enough food to eat.

The UK's biggest food bank charity, The Trussell Trust, says it has handed out a record number of food parcels since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsround has been to a food bank in Manchester to find out why.