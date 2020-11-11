John Boyega worried anti-racism speech could harm his career

Getty Images Star Wars actor John Boyega at a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020

Star Wars actor John Boyega says he worried about not getting work after making a speech at a peaceful protest in London earlier this year.

In June, Boyega took part in Black Lives Matter protests in London and made a speech, saying "Black lives have always mattered".

Boyega, who has been a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter, delivered a speech referencing the death of George Floyd and his own experience of racism in June 2020.

He said he knew the speech would "go global", and even worried he might lose out on acting work with directors who felt he created "too much friction".

He has also spoken about his experiences with the police, and how he once watched as his father, a Pentecostal minister, was stopped and searched by police officers.

The 28-year-old was talking about his own relationship with the police in an interview, and said he was a child when he watched his father being stopped by police officers on the way back from church.

Boyega, who was born in Peckham, London, said he knew people who had gone through bad experiences with law enforcement.

He told Radio Times: "I've been stopped and searched. And my dad, who was a Pentecostal minister, got stopped on the way back from church. I was little.

"Everybody knows, especially if you grew up in Peckham, somebody who's gone through the darkest scenarios with the police. I do. I know a few people."

The star says he still worries that speaking out about race could hurt his career.

He said: "I still have those thoughts. I understand, looking from the outside in, it might seem, 'Oh, you've been in this and you've been in that.'

"But how many actors do you know who have been in big franchises? It doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to have stability for the rest of your life.

"And when I was expressing my truth, in my anger, I was like, everyone's going to see this. I said that, knowing there are helicopters above me.

"It was just me in that moment. It was just the intensity of the time and what was bubbling in our global community. To speak out wasn't a strategic move. It just happened, really."