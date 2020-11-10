Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?

A new coronavirus vaccine has been developed which scientists think could be more than 90% effective against Covid-19.

It's been developed by pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and BioNTech and is currently in the final stage of testing.

So far, the vaccine been tested on more than 43,000 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised so far.

However, scientists still aren't sure exactly how effective the vaccine is.

The developers say it can protect more than 90% of people, but this figure is based on early analysis of the first 94 volunteers who developed the coronavirus.

The BBC's health reporter Anna Collinson has more.