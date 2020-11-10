play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?

A new coronavirus vaccine has been developed which scientists think could be more than 90% effective against Covid-19.

It's been developed by pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and BioNTech and is currently in the final stage of testing.

So far, the vaccine been tested on more than 43,000 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised so far.

However, scientists still aren't sure exactly how effective the vaccine is.

The developers say it can protect more than 90% of people, but this figure is based on early analysis of the first 94 volunteers who developed the coronavirus.

The BBC's health reporter Anna Collinson has more.

Watch more videos

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?
Video

Coronavirus: What's the latest on the vaccine?

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result
Video

American kids react as the US election STILL has no result

Bonfire night: treats to make at home
Video

Bonfire night: treats to make at home

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley
Video

Check out Ella's Diagon Alley

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election
Video

Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election
Video

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
Video

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA
Video

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'
Video

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'

How rescued seal pups are cared for
Video

How rescued seal pups are cared for

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Part One: Young, Black and British - Hear Us
Video

Part One: Young, Black and British - Hear Us

Part Two: Young, Black and British - Hear Us
Video

Part Two: Young, Black and British - Hear Us

Five things you NEED to know about the US Election
Video

Five things you NEED to know about the US Election

Four ways to boss Halloween this year
Video

Four ways to boss Halloween this year

Dara O'Briain talks aliens and space in his new book
Video

Dara O'Briain talks aliens and space in his new book

'You don't have to put yourself in a category'
Video

'You don't have to put yourself in a category'

Kids in Northern Ireland tell us about their half-term holiday plans
Video

Kids in Northern Ireland tell us about their half-term holiday plans

The school that bought some lion poo
Video

The school that bought some lion poo

How can you spot fake news?
Video

How can you spot fake news?

Top Stories

vaccine arm

'Promising' news for the development of a coronavirus vaccine

comments
JK Rowling

JK Rowling: Exclusive interview about The Ickabog

comments
xbox-series-x-s-consoles.

Review: Xbox Series X and S consoles

comments
Newsround Home