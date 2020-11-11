The Voice: ITV is looking for virtual audience members for Saturday's final

ITV All the judges are back in their Voice seats, apart from Meghan Trainor who is virtually judging from the USA

It's the delayed final of series nine of The Voice on Saturday 14 November.

The four remaining contestants in the show, Jonny Brooks, Brooke Scullion, Blessing Chitapa and Gevanni Hutton, are battling it out to win a record contract.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show can't have a studio audience like it usually would so ITV is looking for members of the public to be part of the show's virtual audience.

Celebrity judge Meghan Trainor has also not been able to travel due to Covid-19, so she is judging virtually from her home in Los Angeles.

ITV Meghan Trainor judging virtually from the US

The Voice is also looking for fans to be part of its virtual audience for the blind auditions on next year's season of the show.

The Voice started at the beginning of the year but was postponed for eight months because of Covid-19.

ITV The star judges are still able to maintain social-distancing in the studio!

The final, which was supposed to air on 4 April, will now take place this Saturday, 14 November.

Are you excited for the final or not? Do you have a favourite singer you'll be supporting? Let us know your thoughts in the comment below.