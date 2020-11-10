play
Watch Newsround

Christmas: Is it too early to put decorations up?

Last updated at 18:10
comments
View Comments
chistmas-treeGetty Images

2020 has been a challenging year for lots of people, so what better way to brighten things up than with...Christmas decorations?!

You might have started to notice people already putting their trees up and lights outside their homes.

Some celebrities, including Soccer Aid's Mark Wright and Mariah Carey (yep, she's the one who sings All I Want For Christmas Is You!) have even started to get that festive feeling.

But do you think it's too soon?

If you can can't see this vote click here.

Tradition says that Christmas trees should be put up at the beginning of Advent, which begins on the Sunday nearest to 30 November. This year - that's Sunday 29 November.

Will you and your family be waiting until then? Have you seen any decorations up near you? Let us know by commenting below.

More like this

Gifts

Ten European Christmas traditions

Christmas tree

Why do we have Christmas trees?

Children in Victorian print shop
play
2:58

What do the Victorians have to do with Christmas?

Orthodox Christmas in Russia
play
0:55

Christmas: Why some people celebrate on 7 January

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boy looking at blackboard covered in question marks

Can you guess the word of the year?

comments
40
vaccine arm

'Promising' news for the development of a coronavirus vaccine

comments
54
students-in-exam-hall

GCSE and A-level exams cancelled in Wales for 2021

comments
12
Newsround Home