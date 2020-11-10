Christmas: Is it too early to put decorations up?

Getty Images

2020 has been a challenging year for lots of people, so what better way to brighten things up than with...Christmas decorations?!

You might have started to notice people already putting their trees up and lights outside their homes.

Some celebrities, including Soccer Aid's Mark Wright and Mariah Carey (yep, she's the one who sings All I Want For Christmas Is You!) have even started to get that festive feeling.

But do you think it's too soon?

Tradition says that Christmas trees should be put up at the beginning of Advent, which begins on the Sunday nearest to 30 November. This year - that's Sunday 29 November.

Will you and your family be waiting until then? Have you seen any decorations up near you? Let us know by commenting below.