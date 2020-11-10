play
Collins Dictionary's word of the year has been revealed

Last updated at 15:42
lock-down-word-of-the-yearGetty Images

There are lots of words you might use to describe 2020, but is there one in particular which sums it up?

Well...lockdown has been named the word of the year by Collins Dictionary.

Experts say they picked it because it reflects "the shared experience of billions of people who have had to restrict their daily lives in order to contain the virus".

It's also after a massive rise in people using the word during the pandemic.

Lexicographers (people who work on dictionaries) found over 250,000 usages of "lockdown" during 2020, up from just 4,000 last year.

Helen Newstead, Collins Dictionary's Language Content Consultant, said: "Lockdown has affected the way we work, study, shop, and socialise.

"With many countries entering a second lockdown, it is not a word of the year to celebrate but it is, perhaps, one that sums up the year for most of the world."

2020 has been a year with quite a lot of other phrases being used A LOT more.

Coronavirus, social distancing, key worker and self-isolate also made it onto the dictionary's top-10 list for the year.

Language is a reflection of the world around us and 2020 has been dominated by the global pandemic.

Helen Newstead, Collins Dictionary's Language Content Consultant

Some words - not related to the pandemic and coronavirus - also made it onto the list, including TikToker, Mukbang (a video or stream where someone eats a large amount of food for viewers' entertainment) and the abbreviation BLM (Black Lives Matter).

It's the first time that TikToker has made it into the dictionary!

What is your word of the year? Let us know in the comments below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Cool

  • Idk why but I thought it would be "sus" cause of Among Us

  • I guessed it correct first time!😀

  • i thought that it would have been coronavirus because we have been out of lockdown before so we didnt really use the word lockdown but we still used the word coronavirus

  • Why not quarantine???🤔🤔

  • i guessed it! I think its a good word to choose for 2020 tho

  • I think they should make a word of 'Corona' because that is also a word many use 😁😂

    • Horsegirl replied:
      I love your username!

  • I guessed coronavirus or Brexit! Lockdown deserves top spot though.
    🐺wolf🐺

  • I thought it would be something like tick tock

    • aquamermaid replied:
      Maybe ...

  • Anything to do with coronavirus could of been the word of the year! Great Choice Oxford !👏🤣

    Aqua💧

  • Yeah - I thought so

  • Haha! Great choice!

  • yes I also think its Quarantine or lockdown

  • Quarantine should be the word of the year

  • I thought it was coronavirus!

  • @StarPuff
    Wow we are early!! Yeah I've heard quarantine alot so I think so! 😁

    • StarPuff replied:
      😄

  • *quarantine

  • Yay first comment!
    Is it Qurantine?

    • aquamermaid replied:
      Yeah!

