Collins Dictionary's word of the year has been revealed

There are lots of words you might use to describe 2020, but is there one in particular which sums it up?

Well...lockdown has been named the word of the year by Collins Dictionary.

Experts say they picked it because it reflects "the shared experience of billions of people who have had to restrict their daily lives in order to contain the virus".

It's also after a massive rise in people using the word during the pandemic.

Lexicographers (people who work on dictionaries) found over 250,000 usages of "lockdown" during 2020, up from just 4,000 last year.

What does 'lockdown' mean? If there is a lockdown in a building, "nobody is allowed to enter or leave because of a dangerous situation". A more 2020 definition - "If there is a lockdown, people must stay at home unless they need to go out for certain reasons, such as going to work, buying food or taking exercise."

Helen Newstead, Collins Dictionary's Language Content Consultant, said: "Lockdown has affected the way we work, study, shop, and socialise.

"With many countries entering a second lockdown, it is not a word of the year to celebrate but it is, perhaps, one that sums up the year for most of the world."

2020 has been a year with quite a lot of other phrases being used A LOT more.

Coronavirus, social distancing, key worker and self-isolate also made it onto the dictionary's top-10 list for the year.

Language is a reflection of the world around us and 2020 has been dominated by the global pandemic. Helen Newstead , Collins Dictionary's Language Content Consultant

Some words - not related to the pandemic and coronavirus - also made it onto the list, including TikToker, Mukbang (a video or stream where someone eats a large amount of food for viewers' entertainment) and the abbreviation BLM (Black Lives Matter).

It's the first time that TikToker has made it into the dictionary!

