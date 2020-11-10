Ed Sheeran's collectables sold for £400k at auction

Ed Sheeran has raised more than £400,000 to support children and young people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses.
He sold more than 220 personal and collectable items as part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.
The items included a panting he had done, called 'Dab 2' which sold for £40,000.
Money made from the auction will go to GeeWizz children's charity, which is part of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.
Some of the money will help fund a playground at a school in Ipswich.
The auction ended on Sunday and was also the end of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion.
The exhibition was the story of how Ed became a global pop star.
His parents had helped organise it all and his dad, John said: "We are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond."
Suffolk firm Tru7 Group, also donated £100,000 which took the total money raised for the children's hospice to £506,000.
Organiser Gina Long MBE said the response was "remarkable".
She said: "Seeing the huge amount we have raised fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality.
"It is literally going to change many lives for the better, that has to be the greatest gift of all."
