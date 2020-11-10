play
Watch Newsround

Ed Sheeran's collectables sold for £400k at auction

Last updated at 11:49
comments
View Comments
Ed-Sheeran-working-on-the-painting -Dab-2Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA
Ed Sheeran used house paints to create the colourful abstract Dab 2 2020 - it was the only one of his paintings to be sold at auction

Ed Sheeran has raised more than £400,000 to support children and young people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses.

He sold more than 220 personal and collectable items as part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

The items included a panting he had done, called 'Dab 2' which sold for £40,000.

Money made from the auction will go to GeeWizz children's charity, which is part of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.

Some of the money will help fund a playground at a school in Ipswich.

The auction ended on Sunday and was also the end of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion.

The exhibition was the story of how Ed became a global pop star.

His parents had helped organise it all and his dad, John said: "We are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond."

Handwritten lyrics to Ed Sheeran song Perfect.Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
The handwritten lyrics to his hit song Perfect, which is dedicated to his wife Cherry, raised £23,500
Colin Davidson drawing a portrait of Ed SheeranEd Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA
A Colin Davidson sketch of the pop star raised £12,400

Suffolk firm Tru7 Group, also donated £100,000 which took the total money raised for the children's hospice to £506,000.

A ticket to Ed Sheeran's first gig.Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction
A ticket to his first gig in his hometown of Framlingham, with a £3 entry price, sold for £6,400

Organiser Gina Long MBE said the response was "remarkable".

She said: "Seeing the huge amount we have raised fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality.

"It is literally going to change many lives for the better, that has to be the greatest gift of all."

More like this

ed sheeran

Ed Sheeran is the Number 1 Artist of the Decade

Ed-sheeran-surrounded-by-lego

Ed Sheeran has donated personal items to charity auction

Ed Sheeran unreleased CD.

Ed Sheeran: 'Rare copy' of singers teenage sells for £50,000

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

vaccine arm

'Promising' news for the development of a coronavirus vaccine

comments
36
Girls-football.

FA's 'unequal' treatment of girls' football is 'outrageous', says charity

comments
1
Scientist at the Lighthouse laboratory

Coronavirus: Rapid testing to expand beyond Liverpool

comments
Newsround Home