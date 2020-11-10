Ed Sheeran's collectables sold for £400k at auction

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA Ed Sheeran used house paints to create the colourful abstract Dab 2 2020 - it was the only one of his paintings to be sold at auction

Ed Sheeran has raised more than £400,000 to support children and young people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses.

He sold more than 220 personal and collectable items as part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

The items included a panting he had done, called 'Dab 2' which sold for £40,000.

Money made from the auction will go to GeeWizz children's charity, which is part of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.

Some of the money will help fund a playground at a school in Ipswich.

The auction ended on Sunday and was also the end of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion.

The exhibition was the story of how Ed became a global pop star.

His parents had helped organise it all and his dad, John said: "We are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond."

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction The handwritten lyrics to his hit song Perfect, which is dedicated to his wife Cherry, raised £23,500

Other items sold Hand written lyrics to Ed's song Perfect - £23,500. Some of his childhood Lego - £4,150. A ticket for his first public gig -£6,400. Sketch of himself - £12,400.

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA A Colin Davidson sketch of the pop star raised £12,400

Suffolk firm Tru7 Group, also donated £100,000 which took the total money raised for the children's hospice to £506,000.

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction A ticket to his first gig in his hometown of Framlingham, with a £3 entry price, sold for £6,400

Organiser Gina Long MBE said the response was "remarkable".

She said: "Seeing the huge amount we have raised fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality.

"It is literally going to change many lives for the better, that has to be the greatest gift of all."