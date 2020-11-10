JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. JK Rowling announces release of new book The Ickabog

The Ickabog, first published online as a series throughout lockdown, will now be available to buy as a book, for fans of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author to enjoy.

JK Rowling has announced that all the money she earns from the sales of The Ickabog will go to helping communities around the world that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ickabog is a fairytale that began life as a Rowling family favourite, created by the author as a bedtime story for her own children.

"The story became part of our family, we used to talk about it quite a lot" JK Rowling

For 10 years, the story was put in a box and in left in Rowling's attic, to be completely forgotten about…until this year.

The publication has been a unique collaboration with young people from around the world, after a competition was launched giving children the opportunity to draw pictures to illustrate the book.

The 34 winning pictures were chosen by Rowling herself from 18,000 submissions from the UK, Republic of Ireland, India, Australia and New Zealand.

My experience of lockdown was strange…I have key workers in my immediate family, so as everyone that's in that situation will know, you're worried JK Rowling

Ricky interviewed JK Rowling about the new book, she talked about her personal experience of lockdown and how she feels creativity can help all of us through difficult times.

Have you read it, if so what did you think? Let us know in the comments below.