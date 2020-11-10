Girls' football: Charities say the FA's decision to stop training is 'outrageous'

Getty Images

Charities which support women in sport have criticised the Football Association's (FA) decision to close many girls' regional training centres during England's four-week lockdown - while still allowing boys' 'elite' academies to stay open.

The comments come after nine-year-old Ellie started a petition calling for "the same opportunities" for both girls and boys.

The FA said girls' academies and Regional Talent Clubs (RTCs) were being suspended during the period because "their resources - including finances and personnel - do not meet the necessary 'elite' protocols required".

They are set to reopen again when restrictions end on the 2 December. But boys' "elite" academies for under-16s have been allowed to continue training.

Stephanie Hilborne is the CEO of the Charity Women in Sport. She told Newsround: "It is outrageous that all fixtures and training for girls' Regional Talent Clubs are being stopped whilst boys Football Academies keep going.

"When will the football world wake up to the urgency to correct its prejudiced past and start treating women and girls fairly?"

She added: "This type of unequal treatment makes the struggle to close the gender play gap even harder, and continues to reinforce the stereotypes that hold girls and women back in society."

Another charity, the Women's Sport Trust, has said it is an inequality that "will now have to be dealt with".

Tammy Parlour MBE, Co-Founder and CEO said: "Following the World Cup last year we have seen a real growth in more girls playing football and there is a lot to be positive about in the women's game.

"But Covid has hit all sport and the latest ban on grassroots sport is tough, particularly for girls as this is the pathway to being a professional footballer. More money is needed to support girls on this journey so they can continue to train.

"But what is really important is that girls don't get put off from playing, there are lots of ways of staying engaged with the sport and we hope this has at least highlighted an inequality that will now have to be dealt with."

Ellie had been attending weekly training sessions with Wigan Athletics and had plans to trial for Blackburn Rovers RTC in April, before the event was cancelled due to the first lockdown.

Her mum Michelle told Newsround that Ellie was "totally disappointed" and "shocked".

Ellie was frustrated when she heard the news that girls' RTCs were closing, because she couldn't believe nine year olds at her brothers' football academy could continue training, while her female friends at RTCs couldn't.

But Ellie has since been "overwhelmed" by the support for her campaign and petition, with many people sending her messages on social media.

The FA said: "Academy players within the Barclays FA Women's Super League can continue training within either an education setting or blended training and education provision."

In a statement it added: "Dialogue will continue with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, leagues, competitions and CFAs and we will provide further updates for the 2020/21 Vitality Women's FA Cup, Buildbase FA Trophy, Buildbase FA Vase and 'non-elite' football in due course."