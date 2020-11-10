play
JK Rowling: The Ickabog book release confirmed

The Ickabog, first published online as a series throughout lockdown, will now be available to buy as a book, for fans of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author to enjoy.

JK Rowling has announced that all the money she earns from the sales of The Ickabog will go to helping communities around the world that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ickabog is a fairy-tale that began life as a Rowling family favourite, created by the author as a bedtime story for her own children.

For 10 years, the story was put in a box and in left in Rowling's attic, to be completely forgotten about…until now.

Ricky interviews JK Rowling about the new book, her personal experience of lockdown and how she feels creativity can help all of us through difficult times.

