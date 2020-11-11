We want to see your best football tricks

Getty Images

The Roll Scoop, the Switch Scoop, the Rocket Launcher, the Footstall and the Around the World - if you are a fan of football freestyle you'll know some of these moves.

While grassroots sports are cancelled for the next few weeks in England, it’s important we all keep fit and active.

So footy freestyler John Farnworth has got some top tips to keep you up to date with your football training.

Have a go at John's latest challenge and let us know how you get on, or, if you are a bit of an expert yourself, show us your signature skills.

Getty Images If you can't get to training at your sports club why not have a kickabout in your garden or go to the park? Don't forget to follow local lockdown and social distancing rules though!

We want to see your fabulous footy skills. Which moves do you do to practise your skills? Have you tried a new one and how did it go?

Use this form to send in a video of you doing your best tricks.

