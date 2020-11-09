Coronavirus: New restrictions in Wales as firebreak lockdown ends

Getty Images

Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown has ended and First Minister Mark Drakeford has introduced a new set of nation-wide rules.

From Monday, people can travel anywhere within Wales and two households can again form a bubble.

All pupils can go back to school, and businesses that had to close will be able to open.

Mr Drakeford asked people to reduce the number of people they see and the time spent with them to reduce the risk of catching or spreading the virus.

"We cannot go back to the way we were living our lives and throw away all that hard work," he said.

"To keep each other safe we need to reduce the number of people we have contact with and the amount of time we spend with them."

Getty Images

What are Wales' new lockdown rules?

From Monday 9 November the following rules apply:

Two-household bubbles can be formed

15 people can meet indoors for organised activities providing social distancing, hand hygiene and other Covid safety measures are followed.

Groups of four people from different households can meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants - again, providing social distancing, hand hygiene and other Covid safety measures are followed.

30 people can meet outdoors for organised activities

Schools reopen

Non-essential businesses can reopen

No travel is allowed to and from England (unless there's a 'reasonable' excuse)

There are no travel restrictions within Wales

People are encouraged to work from home where possible