I'm A Celebrity 2020: Which celebrities are taking part?

ITV I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is back!

This year's I'm A Celebrity Contestants have finally been revealed!

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's programme won't be filmed in Australia like normal.

Instead the celebrities will head to Abergele in Wales, to live in a ruined castle in the countryside.

So who's heading in? Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Getty Images The celebs will be staying in the Gwyrch Castle in wales

When will it be on TV?

ITV have confirmed it will be on TV every night from Sunday 15 November for three weeks.

Who is presenting?

Getty Images Ant and Dec are back!

Your favourite presenters Ant and Dec will be returning to host - and this time they won't have to suffer from any jet lag.

Who's heading in?

AJ Prichard

ITV AJ Prichard joins team.

AJ is a professional dancer and was on Strictly Come Dancing for four years.

He said his role in camp will be: "Keeping spirits up and the cleaner."

Beverley Collard

ITV Beverley Collard

Actress Beverley Collard is best known for playing barmaid Liz MacDonald.

She first starred in the role back in 1989 and left the show last year.

Her phobias are ghosts and spiders, we wonder if she'll see any of those in the castle?

Sir Mo Farah

ITV Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah is Britain's most successful track and field athlete with four Olympic gold medals!

Sir Mo said the things he'll miss most are: "Coffee, my wife and children."

Vernon Kay

ITV Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay is a TV presenter, and husband of Strictly host Tess Daly.

He said his role in the camp will be the "person to keep spirits up".

Victoria Derbyshire

Getty Images Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria is a BBC Journalist, you might have seen her presenting the news on BBC.

When asked about her phobias she said: "I am not a fan of spiders or confined spaces and I don't know what I am going to be like when I get there!"

Jordan North

ITV Jordan North

Jordan North hosts Radio 1's lunchtime show.

He actually started his career by working for fellow camp member Victoria Derbyshire!

Hollie Arnold

ITV Hollie Arnold

After winning a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic games in 2016, Hollie went on to win her fourth javelin world title in the 2019 World Paralympic Athletic Championship in 2019.

She said she'll miss her boyfriend, food and her cats.

Giovanna Fletcher

ITV Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna is an author and presenter.

She said she'll be the friend in the camp, and the person to give everyone hugs.

Jessica Plummer

ITV Jessica Plummer

Not the only soap star to join the castle, Jessica Plummer portrayed Chantelle Atkins before leaving the role in January.

She might struggle a little bit on the show, after admitting she's got a phobia of "pretty much everything!"

Shane Richie

ITV Shane Richie

Another one for you if you're an Eastenders fan! You may recognize Shane Richie who played Alfie Moon between 2002 and 2019.

Shane wants to be a helping hand around the camp, and said he'll "much in with anything".

Will you be watching this year? Let us know in the comments!