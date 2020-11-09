Strictly 2020: Jason Bell is second celebrity to leave the show

PA Media

Jason Bell has become the second celebrity to leave the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor in 2020.

The former NFL player danced against Nicola Adams in the dance-off, after the two contestants had the lowest judges scores and viewers' votes combined.

Bell and his partner Luba Mushtuk performed their Paso Doble to the Star Wars Theme for Movie Week, but the performance didn't have enough star-factor to impress the judges....

Nicola Adams and her dance partner Katya Jones performed their Jive to Greased Lightnin' by John Travolta.

Craig and Motsi chose to save Nicola and Katya. Head Judge Shirley said she would also have chosen to save Nicola and Katya.

Jason Bell, who also co-hosts the BBC'S NFL Show, said he loved his time on the show, and that: "It was an opportunity of a lifetime. I had so much fun."

He also thanked his partner, Luba, saying: "You have worked so hard with me, you're a great friend for life and I appreciate all that you've done, I really do. I've had such a good time here. Everybody is wonderful. I mean really this is amazing - this is a brilliant place! This is the best group of people ever."

The 10 remaining couples are back on the Strictly dance floor next week, Saturday 14 November.