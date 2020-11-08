The government has changed its mind again on providing free school meals to children in England during the Christmas holidays.

It comes after the ongoing campaign by Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned the England striker on 7 November to tell him there would be £396 million of support to provide free school meals this Christmas, next Easter and summer holidays.

Rashford, who set up a petition for the cause which more than a million people signed, said it would improve the lives of nearly 1.7 million children.

Support had already been announced for children in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.