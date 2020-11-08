US Election 2020: Celebrities and world leaders react to result
Joe Biden has won the presidential election, and Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman, and person of colour to become the Vice President
Rihanna posted a photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Twitter, saying "The faces of history makers, boundary breakers, and WINNERS!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people!! So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let’s GO! I’m so proud of you America!"
Beyoncé put a photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on her social media, both wearing masks, with the message "Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris"
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris saying congratulations, along with a statement that said "The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."
Singer Ariana Grande tweeted three words when she heard the result - "Crying" and "Thank God." She also posted a video of her driving around showing crowds of people celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory.
NBA legend LeBron James - who has been encouraging people to vote all year - shared a photo of Joe Biden's face super-imposed on his body, scoring in a basketball game against an opponent with a super-imposed Donald Trump face.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted, thanking voters and campaigners, and then said "after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one."
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, posted on Twitter saying "The first woman in the White House - and the first woman of colour too. This is a big and special moment."
Selena Gomez took to Twitter to say she was "moved to tears" by the result of the election. "Feeling so hopeful. Tonight was about kindness and compassion. We can have differences but still be kind."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, saying "We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted her congratulations, saying "With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both!"
Labour MP Dawn Butler tweeted saying "History making @KamalHarris. Black girls rock."
Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner tweeted saying "I'm emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!!"