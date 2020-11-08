Joe Biden:' I feel an outpouring joy, hope and faith in tomorrow'

Speaking at an event to mark his victory Mr Biden said he was honoured to have the trust of so many Americans and he promised to try to bring America back together

"Let's give each other a chance," he said at an event in Delaware addressing those who did not vote for him. "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States."

Mr Biden - who has won more than 74 million votes so far, the most ever for a US presidential candidate - hailed the "diverse" support he gathered during the campaign, and thanked African-American voters in particular.

But he also reached out to Trump supporters: "It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again... And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies."

